UK museums encouraged to access European funding

UK museums and galleries are being encouraged to apply for research and innovation from the EU.

Earlier this year the UK government announced that scientists, researchers and businesses would be able to access funding under Horizon Europe on equivalent terms as organisations in EU countries. Under this programme, funding opportunities are open to all legal entities, including museums and other cultural and creative sector organisations.

“We are at the start of the seven-year Horizon Europe funding period and we encourage the UK museum sector to consider applying for or being part of European research proposals within this period,” said Jamie Davies, senior international partnerships and engagement manager for Europe at the AHRC.

“There are huge opportunities for museums through Horizon Europe. UK expertise, close relationships with European colleagues and a desire to build new relationships means that these are opportunities not to be missed.

"We encourage you start conversations with colleagues now and please reach out to the National Contact Point who is there to help you.”

Calls for collaborative projects open on 20 January next year and close on 20 April 2022.

These collaborative projects include:

Previous project that museums have been involved in under Horizon Europe funding include the Accessible Resources for Cultural Heritage EcoSystems. Two London institutions, the Wallace Collection and the Victoria and Albert Museum, were among 12 European participants in this project.

The initiative, which ran from October 2016 to December 2019, aimed to create more inclusive cultural environments, particularly for those with differences and difficulties associated with perception, memory, cognition and communication.

There are also opportunities to apply for Horizon Europe funding as a single beneficiary: The European Research Council (ERC) supports researchers in any field of research, including humanities. Applications are done either as a Starting Grant, a Consolidator Grant, or an Advanced Grant, depending on the level of experience of the applicant.

Recent examples include Induce, a research project led by the British Museum, University of York and the Centre for Baltic and Scandinavian Archaeology (ZBSA), Schleswig, Germany. The aimed to tackle the origins, adoption and use of pottery vessels by hunter-gatherers in north-east Europe.

Further resources