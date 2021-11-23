Art Fund campaign aims to boost museum access among young people

The national art charity Art Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to enable more young people to engage with museums and galleries.

The Energise Young Minds campaign hopes to raise £1m to support programmes for younger audiences in 2022 across the UK’s museums and galleries. Art Fund has already committed £500,000 from its charitable reserves and a further £50,000 from its National Art Pass members towards the campaign.

The charity said the £1m pledge “represents a major commitment to fuelling museum visiting for the next generation, after months of disruptions for both museums and young people nationwide”.

Art Fund said a recent survey of its members had found that a third of museums have no published offer for schools and young people. It said museum opportunities for younger audiences have been especially vulnerable to budget cuts, with widespread redundancies among museum learning and engagement teams during the pandemic.

Another Art Fund survey of more than 230 teachers from state schools showed that only 32% were aware of professional development opportunities to use museums to improve learning outcomes in their teaching.

The charity said breaking down barriers for the next generation of museum visitors is “one of the most urgent priorities for the sector following the pandemic”.

Jenny Waldman, director of Art Fund, said: “There is an almost perfect storm brewing. During lockdown, school trips to museums and galleries were not possible – and it’s not clear that these will resume at previous levels. Meanwhile, cash-strapped cultural institutions have had to make difficult decisions that have often had an impact on learning teams.

“We cannot allow cultural poverty for kids and must act now to help young people, those with least access to experiencing the arts, have opportunities to enjoy all that the UK’s museums can offer.

“This age group has missed out after enormous disruption to their learning and wellbeing and we know those in the most deprived areas have been hit hardest. I would encourage everyone who cares about children and young people having access to culture to donate whatever they can afford. Even a small amount will make a huge difference.”

Cultural figures including the poet Lemn Sissay and the artist Bob and Roberta Smith have lent their support to the campaign.

Headley Fellowships

Meanwhile, the charity has also announced the recipients of the latest round of the Headley Fellowships with Art Fund programme, which supports curators to develop specialist knowledge about public collections. The 11 curators in the latest round will share £302,500 to conduct in-depth research into their collections.