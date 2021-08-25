Welsh government’s transformation grants programme opens

Museums have until 13 September to submit an expression of interest for the Welsh government’s 2022-23 Transformation Capital Grant programme.

The grants are available for museums, archives and libraries across the country that want to “transform service delivery to offer sustainable, modern, attractive facilities and services”. Grants up to £150,000 are available to improve the internal and external appearance of venues, as well pay for capital costs associated with collections care, visitor experience and sustainability.

Organisations may also apply for grants up to £300,000 for larger, strategic projects such as major building refurbishment, or the development of regional services.

“The Welsh government remains committed to supporting these important services, which will be so important in helping Wales to recover from the impact of the [Covid] pandemic,” said deputy minister for arts and sport, Dawn Bowden.

“The Capital Transformation Fund helps to widen access for our communities, promoting cultural engagement, providing learning opportunities and supporting community cohesion and prosperity, which is needed now more than ever.”

Decisions on the first stage of funding applications will be issued mid-October, with a further deadline of 17 January 2022 for successful applicants to submit a full proposal. Final decisions will be issued in March 2022.

In the last round of funding, eight museums and libraries benefited from £1.1m – including £140,589 to the Rhayader Museum and Gallery in Radnorshire to support the installation of a new mezzanine floor.

The Museum of Speed, which is being completely rebuilt as part of the multi-million Pendine Tourism Attractor project, received £150,000 to support the fit out of a multi-function education room and new exhibition space.

The funding is available to local authority or independent museums that are fully or provisionally accredited as part of the Museum Accreditation scheme.

Details of how to apply, including full guidance, are available on the Welsh government's website.

