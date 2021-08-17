Funding offered for Scotland’s Year of Stories

Museums Galleries Scotland has teamed up with VisitScotland to offer grants for organisations to develop activities for Scotland’s Year of Stories in 2022.

The £300,000 Community Stories Fund, which is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, is open to a range of organisations and community groups, including museums and heritage sites. Grants of between £500 and £5,000 are available to support public-facing events taking place throughout 2022.

“The Year of Stories 2022 is a real opportunity for communities to celebrate their part in telling the rich and varied stories that make Scotland,” said MGS CEO Lucy Casot. “This funding will enable groups to engage with audiences in creative ways across the country to highlight community stories and work with community spaces, museums and galleries, heritage sites, and visitor attractions.”

There are two deadlines for the Community Stories Fund: 1 October for events taking place in the first half of 2022 and 18 March 2022 for events in the second half of the year.

The Year of Stories is designed to spotlight, celebrate and promote stories about Scotland. There are five Year of Stories 2022 programme strands: iconic stories and storytellers; new stories; Scotland’s people and places; local tales and legends; and inspired by nature.

MGS is keen to see stories that are unique to specific communities, particularly those of multicultural communities, people that have recently made Scotland their home and young people, as well as those celebrating our indigenous languages.