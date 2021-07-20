Heritage Fund launches digital volunteering grants

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has launched a scheme to support digital volunteering.

Applications to the Digital Skills for Heritage initiative are open and a total of £1m is available.

“Digital volunteering can help open doors for all involved, keeping more of us connected to heritage,” said Heritage Fund CEO Ros Kerslake.

“Organisations will benefit from the time and expertise of people who may not have been able to volunteer in person, and volunteers will be able to share and develop their skills while supporting the heritage they love. It’s a win-win situation for everyone.”

The Heritage Fund’s 2020 Digital Attitudes and Skills for Heritage survey and report identified an appetite to develop digital skills across the sector, as well as the opportunity for organisations to benefit from “at distance” volunteers.

The new funding has been designed to respond to the needs highlighted in the survey by allowing organisations to develop their own understanding and use of digital volunteers. The Heritage Fund will share successful digital volunteering models.