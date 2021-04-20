Reopening campaign planned to promote Scottish museums

As museums in Scotland prepare to reopen their doors next week, Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS) is planning a public campaign to promote the message that museums are ready to welcome the public back safely.

The #MuseumsAreGo campaign will launch on 26 April, the date that the mainland museums in Scotland are allowed to reopen, and will use PR, radio and paid social media advertising to promote the message.

A central part of the campaign will be a Google map showing where museums and galleries are open. MGS has also produced a promotional video that can be shared by participating museums across their own social media.

MGS is urging any museum that has not yet done so to complete its Reopening Plans and Sector Needs survey, to help ensure the map is up to date and to provide content for the PR campaign. The survey closes on 26 April.

Alongside the campaign, MGS will provide marketing support for those museums who may not have the budget or expertise to undertake their own marketing, including Reopening Marketing Toolkit and Top Tips for a No Budget Campaign. The organisation is also offering new Marketing Support Surgeries, one-to-one, one-hour sessions with a member of the MGS marketing and communications team, to discuss marketing activity and the tourism season ahead.

More information on how to get involved in #MuseumsAreGo is available on the MGS website.