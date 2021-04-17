17 May: museums in Wales finally get date for reopening

The Welsh Government has confirmed that indoor museums and galleries in Wales will be allowed to reopen from 17 May, subject to review.

The government has brought forward the easing of restrictions as Covid rates continue to remain low. Outdoor attractions in the nation will be able to welcome visitors back from 26 April, although some outdoor museum grounds, such as those of St Fagans National History Museum, have already reopened.

First minister Mark Drakeford said: “The sacrifices we have made continue to show results. By us all working together and sticking to the rules, combined with our vaccination programme, mean we continue to make progress. Rates of the virus continue to fall and the public health situation is improving.

“Due to these efforts we are able confirm more easing of the restrictions from 26 April and for early May we are again able to bring forward some of our plans. However, this progress is dependent on all of us continuing to work together to keep Wales safe.”

The nation is due to hold a general election on 6 May, which will see a new parliament in the Senedd. The incoming government will have the task of confirming the arrangements at the next three-week review, which will be held on May 13.

Drakeford said: “It is my assessment that the hospitality sector – bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes – will be able to open indoors from May 17, together with all other tourist accommodation, indoor entertainment and attractions.”

The announcement means museums in all nations now have confirmed reopening dates. Museum in England are also reopening on 17 May while those in Scotland are preparing to open next week. Museums in Northern Ireland can reopen from 24 May.