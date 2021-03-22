Museums Galleries Scotland reveals Covid support grants

Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS) has awarded £800,000 in its latest round of grants to support organisations during the pandemic.

The Covid-19 Museum Development Fund was open to museums run by local authorities, arm's-length trusts and universities to enable them to carry out projects that respond to the challenges brought about by the pandemic. The awards will support museums to enhance their digital offers and further connect with audiences, including through online education, podcasts, livestreamed events and digitised museum tours. The fund is supported by the Scottish Government.

“We are pleased to support civic and university museums through our Covid-19 Museum Development Fund as they work to become more resilient and find new ways to reach audiences,” said MGS CEO Lucy Casot. “These museums had not been eligible for our Recovery & Resilience Fund, our main response to the pandemic, and so we were keen to offer tailored support."

Later this month MGS will make decisions on the Museums Recovery and Resilience Fund, which will bring the total amount awarded to £7m.

Twenty-two organisations have shared the £800,000 Covid-19 Museum Development Fund. The largest awards of £60,000 went to Aberdeen City Council and High Life Highland. The smallest sum, £2,496, went to East Lothian Council.

Other organisations that have received money include Culture Perth and Kinross, Glasgow Museums, Fife Cultural Trust and City of Edinburgh Council. The six universities to receive money were Robert Gordon, Aberdeen, Dundee, St Andrews, Stirling, and the University of Edinburgh, which secured two grants.