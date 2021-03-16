Heritage Fund grants for Northern Ireland centenary

Museums are among the organisations that are marking the centenary of Northern Ireland, with support from National Lottery Heritage Fund grants announced this week.

The Heritage Fund is distributing £1m on behalf of the Northern Ireland Office. This Shared History Fund comprises 39 grants ranging from £4,200 to £94,600.

“As a leading funder of heritage throughout the UK, we understand the central role that heritage plays in people’s lives and their communities,” said Mukesh Sharma, chair of the Heritage Fund in Northern Ireland. “We also recognise that there are aspects of heritage that can be challenging.

“However, our experience in supporting partners to navigate difficult periods in our history throughout the Decade of Centenaries demonstrates that there is a way to engage with difficult heritage in a positive way. No one narrative is more important than another, and it’s important we create a space that allows a range of stories to be told.”

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has received £53,800 for the My Townland Memories, 1921 to 2021, project. This will be based on an intergenerational oral social history and will be facilitated by museums, schools, community groups and families.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been given £37,200 to celebrate the centenary. It plans to use the funding for a wide range of events, exhibitions and community initiatives.

National Museums NI has secured £67,000 from the Heritage Fund for its centenary activities while the Siege Museum in Derry-Londonderry was given £10,000.

The largest grant of £94,600 was given to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for its project, A Country’s Centenary for Our Community: Reflecting Back – Striving Forward.

Other projects include 100 years of football in Northern Ireland, looking at the impact of partition on the game and the role it plays in communities today. This will be explored by Tollymore Football Club and Crusaders Football Club.

The Belfast Jewish Community, Chinese Welfare Association and Armagh Roma Traveller Support have all also been given grants for centenary activities.