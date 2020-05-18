International Museums Day initiative invites public to share what they love and miss about museums

A social media campaign is taking place in Scotland today to celebrate the positive impact museums and galleries have on people’s lives.







Coinciding with International Museums Day, the #MuseumsSparkJoy hashtag is part of an ongoing public advocacy campaign by Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS).





Museums across Scotland are being asked to encourage the public to share happy memories of their favourite museums.





Organisations are inviting their social media followers to write about what they love and miss about museums, and share memories and photos of previous visits.







MGS is also encouraging museum staff, as employees or individuals, to share what they love and miss most about their own organisation, it could be their favourite collection, stories, images etc., as well as highlight what they are offering online for their visitors.







MGS is urging the sector to use the day as an opportunity to flag up any online fundraising platforms they may have, or to get in touch for more support on how to create one.







Museums across the UK are hosting online activities as part of International Museum Day, which this year celebrates museums for equality, diversity and inclusion.







Get involved with the following hash tags: #MuseumsSparkJoy #IMD2020 #MuseumAtHome



