Money Talks: Income Generation for Museums

Museums big and small are reliant on income generation to keep the doors open, and the Covid pandemic has highlighted how important visitor income really is.

This one-day event focuses on practical, creative and achievable ways that your museum can generate sustainable income. Attendees hear from museum professionals who have overcome the challenges of the past few years, as well as panel discussions examining future trends across retail, e-commerce, events, corporate hire and more.

A full programme will be available in due course.

Event fees

Concessionary Member – £30

Member (Essential, Full, Institutional and Commercial members) – £40

Non-member – £60

Not a member? Join today and pay a discounted price for this event as well as receiving lots of other great benefits.

Inclusive event places

The Benevolent Fund will provide 10 free places to this event to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ).



These free places are part of our wider work towards creating a more inclusive sector. We will also support any accessibility requests such as provision of British Sign Language (BSL), audio description or closed captioning. The deadline to apply for an Inclusive Place is 12 noon on 2 March 2022.

Important booking information

Please sign in and check the email address on your profile before booking. If you have been furloughed and do not have access to a work email address, you will not receive your confirmation or joining instructions emails.

If you create a new record with a different email address your membership will not be recognised and you will be charged the incorrect fee. You can check and change your email address before booking.