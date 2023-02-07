Conference 2023: The Power of Museums

How can we create a new vision for the sector?

We’re delighted to confirm that our hybrid annual Conference 2023 will be held at Sage Gateshead on 7-9 November 2023, and will also be available online for remote attendees.

The largest event of its kind in Europe, our annual conference brings together speakers from across the globe for a wide range of sessions covering practical advice and big ideas in workshops, spotlight sessions, networking and more.

Our collections, buildings and people have the power to inspire, engage and enrich the communities that we serve. But with museums facing multiple financial, ethical and practical challenges, we need a new vision for the sector that will enable us to make the most of these opportunities.

Join us in person or online as we discuss the principles, beliefs and values that can guide us in our mission to support museums to be relevant, impactful and meaningful. For those attending in person, you’ll also get the chance to experience Newcastle-Gateshead’s world-class culture offer through our evening social events and museum tours.

We’ll explore how we can help our communities flourish by having a positive impact on health and wellbeing, placemaking, economic regeneration and by providing space to reflect on the pressing issues that we face. The cost of living crisis, discrimination and climate change are all having an impact on our communities. What do people need from us in times of upheaval and change?

We look forward to welcoming you to the wonderful Newcastle-Gateshead, whether in person or online.

Session proposals

We are now accepting proposals for bold, provocative and thought-provoking conference sessions until 7 March 2023.

Fees

At Sage Gateshead – whole conference Student, retired, volunteer and unwaged members £260 Individual, institutional and commercial members £350 Non-members £525 At Sage Gateshead – single day Student, retired, volunteer and unwaged members £170 Individual, institutional and commercial members £230 Non-members £345 Digital access – whole conference Student, retired, volunteer and unwaged members £45 Individual, institutional and commercial members £60 Non-members £90 All staff at institutional and commercial members £600

When booking please make sure you are logged in with the email associated with your membership, or that you have your organisation selected on your profile otherwise the wrong fee may be calculated.



Please also ensure you select the correct event package depending on whether you are attending online only (both days); for the full event in person; on Tuesday 7 November only in person; or on Wednesday 8 November only in person. Single days are not available for online only bookings.

What’s included?

Our programme of sessions runs for two days over 7-8 November, plus on 9 November all in-person delegates are invited to take part in a programme of free tours around Newcastle-Gateshead. There will also be three social events taking part over conference on the evenings of 6, 7 and 8 November.

If you are attending in person, the price includes attending all sessions and social events on the day(s) selected, plus the day of museum tours. It also includes morning and afternoon tea and coffees and a vegetarian/vegan lunch on 7-8 November, and drinks and nibbles at the social events.

For delegates attending online, you will be able to engage with live-streamed sessions over the two days, meet and interact with colleagues on our conference platform, and pose questions to our speakers. Please note that not all sessions will be live-streamed, with some available for in-person delegates only.

And if you miss anything, all delegates will also be able to view all the live-streamed sessions online for free after the event.

Early bird discount

All individual attendees can enjoy 10% off their conference place with the code EARLY10 when booking before 11.59pm on 31 March 2023.

All-staff bookings

Our institutional and commercial members can book all-staff online only access to Conference 2023 for £600.

If you would like to book online only access for your staff please complete our all-staff booking form.

Please note that our 10% off early bird discount does not apply to all-staff bookings.