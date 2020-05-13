



Other respondents cited their fear of sparking a second wave of the virus by visiting too early.The average time before people planned to visit an attraction was about five months. Alva found there had been a “growing anticipation” of visiting attractions within the next three to six months. Only 10% of people surveyed on 23-24 March planned to do this, compared with 29% responding on 20-22 April.Alva says this trend may be “a reaction to horizons for overseas travel becoming further away”.Older people were more wary about returning to public spaces. 44% of people aged 55 or over said they would feel anxious about taking a guided tour indoors, compared with 24% of under-35s.Alva says visitor attractions face two key two practical challenges ahead of reopening: how to present themselves in a way that will encourage public trust, and how to communicate in a way that builds confidence and captures the public mood.It says venues need to prioritise limiting visitor numbers and ensure genuine social distancing, “not just lip-service”.And it emphasises that visitor-facing staff can have a “hugely positive” impact by providing a warm welcome, visibly cleaning and responding patiently to visitor concerns.But even these measures may not convince some: more than a fifth of people (21%) said they would not feel comfortable going on a day out to a visitor attraction until a proven hospital treatment or vaccine for the coronavirus was found.Their survey was answered by 668 adults how had been to at least one visitor attraction in 2019. Alva plans to run the research again once conditions have changed enough to potentially impact the public mood.