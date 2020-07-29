Our favourite videos from museums in the UK and beyond





Despite the seriousness of the operations involved, a touch of humour – and some fantastic costumes – can help turn the average welcome back video into a collections highlight tour and promotional opportunity.





Here are some of our favourite short welcome back films:





The Mauritshuis in the Hague, Netherlands, has let some of the well-known artworks in its collections do the hard work and explain the new measures it has in place. This high-quality welcome back video features the sitters in Rembrandt van Rijn’s The Anatomy Lesson of Dr Nicolaes Tulp all fully masked and socially-distanced animals in Albert Eckhout’s Study of Two Brazilian Tortoises





Many welcome back videos feature staff and volunteers.



Front-of-house staff head up the welcome back video from National Museums Liverpool, which also features upbeat music and lots of attractive shots of its exhibits and galleries.





For some venues, a simple approach works best, using music and captions to explain the new rules







Trying to make the new rules as simple to understand as possible, and remembering that visiting a museum is normally a fun experience for most people, the customed tour guide in Derby Museum’s reopening film goes heavy on the smiles and petticoats - with a touch of toilet humour.







