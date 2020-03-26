Creswell Crags and National Videogame Museum say they may not be able to reopen

A number of independent museums are warning that they may not be able to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic has passed, in spite of emergency support announced by the government.







The site's earning potential is also hampered because it is forced to close during the shooting season, but it had been successfully developing its earned income streams before the health crisis wiped out its visitor revenue this month.





However, because it did not receive a contingency fund from the council when it lost its regular funding, the trust only has enough reserves to cover staff salaries until the end of April.



“One of the problems is we were never given a contingency fund,” said Baker. “We are being asked to adapt to a new reality without the financial capability to be bold. In the three years since we started to lose our council funding, we’ve had fantastic visitor numbers – it seemed like everything we touched turned to gold. But without a contingency fund you can’t afford for one thing to go wrong.





"This is our first year of complete and utter independence so it couldn’t have come at a worse time.”

