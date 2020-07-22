Twenty six museums shortlisted for award recognising family-friendly online content



Kids in Museums has announced a shortlist of museums for the Family Friendly Museum Award From Home 2020, with families asked to vote for the best online activities during lockdown.











“We have been blown away by the standard and amount of great content that museums have produced to entertain families and promote their wellbeing during lockdown,” said Alison Bowyer, executive director of Kids in Museums.







“Museum staff have adapted quickly, learning new skills and making the best of limited resources to create inventive new activities for different ages.





“I’d like to congratulate all the organisations that have been shortlisted for our award against tough competition from around the world. It’s brilliant to be able to recognise and celebrate their hard work in these challenging times.”





The charity has recruited families to test all the activities over the summer, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in October. The awards are funded by Arts Council England.





The shortlist for the Kids in Museums Family Friendly Museum Award From Home





Best Film









Best Social Media Activity









Best Website Activity









Going the Extra Mile









Best International Digital Activity







