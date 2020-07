Twenty six museums shortlisted for award recognising family-friendly online content



Kids in Museums has announced a shortlist of museums for the Family Friendly Museum Award From Home 2020, with families asked to vote for the best online activities during lockdown.











“We have been blown away by the standard and amount of great content that museums have produced to entertain families and promote their wellbeing during lockdown,” said Alison Bowyer, executive director of Kids in Museums.







“Museum staff have adapted quickly, learning new skills and making the best of limited resources to create inventive new activities for different ages.





“I’d like to congratulate all the organisations that have been shortlisted for our award against tough competition from around the world. It’s brilliant to be able to recognise and celebrate their hard work in these challenging times.”





The charity has recruited families to test all the activities over the summer, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in October. The awards are funded by Arts Council England.





The shortlist for the Kids in Museums Family Friendly Museum Award From Home





Best Film









Best Social Media Activity





Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft – Virtual Museum Club





Best Website Activity









Going the Extra Mile









Best International Digital Activity









The charity received more than 400 nominations, which a panel of museum professionals has turned into a shortlist of 26 museums. The categories include best film and best social media activity (see below for full shortlist).Florence Nightingale Museum, London – Meet Miss Nightingale London Fire Brigade Museum – The Great Fire of London National Football Museum, Manchester – Kicking Off Your Creativity University Museum of Zoology, Cambridge – Zoology Live! Online Festival National Museums Liverpool – My Home is My Museum National Museums Wales – Minecraft Your Museum The Novium Museum, Chichester – Virtual Roman Week 2020 Royal Academy, London – attRAct weekly challenges Museum of Cardiff – My Museum National Galleries Scotland – Home is Where the Art is Dacorum Heritage – Stockpiling Stories National Science and Media Museum, Bradford – Distributing Printed Learning Resources to families in BD5Seven Stories, The National Centre for Children’s Books, Newcastle – Something to smile about – supporting families in East Newcastle The Whitworth, Manchester – Still Parents Glazer Children’s Museum, USA – GCM@Home The Glucksman, Republic of Ireland – Creativity At Home The Museum of Childhood Ireland Project – Project 2020 Together, Le Chéile National Gallery Singapore – #SmallBigDreamersatHome Rijksmuseum, Netherlands – Key Challenge