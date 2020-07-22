Museums nominated for best online activities during lockdown
Rebecca Atkinson, 22.07.2020
Twenty six museums shortlisted for award recognising family-friendly online content
Kids in Museums has announced a shortlist of museums for the Family Friendly Museum Award From Home 2020, with families asked to vote for the best online activities during lockdown.
The charity received more than 400 nominations, which a panel of museum professionals has turned into a shortlist of 26 museums. The categories include best film and best social media activity (see below for full shortlist).
“We have been blown away by the standard and amount of great content that museums have produced to entertain families and promote their wellbeing during lockdown,” said Alison Bowyer, executive director of Kids in Museums.
“Museum staff have adapted quickly, learning new skills and making the best of limited resources to create inventive new activities for different ages.
“I’d like to congratulate all the organisations that have been shortlisted for our award against tough competition from around the world. It’s brilliant to be able to recognise and celebrate their hard work in these challenging times.”
The charity has recruited families to test all the activities over the summer, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in October. The awards are funded by Arts Council England.
The shortlist for the Kids in Museums Family Friendly Museum Award From Home
Best Film
Cooper Gallery, Barnsley – Wow WednesdaysFlorence Nightingale Museum, London – Meet Miss Nightingale
London Fire Brigade Museum – The Great Fire of London
National Football Museum, Manchester – Kicking Off Your Creativity
University Museum of Zoology, Cambridge – Zoology Live! Online Festival
Best Social Media Activity
Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft – Virtual Museum ClubNational Museums Liverpool – My Home is My Museum
National Museums Wales – Minecraft Your Museum
The Novium Museum, Chichester – Virtual Roman Week 2020
Royal Academy, London – attRAct weekly challenges
Best Website Activity
Historic Dockyard Chatham – Museum from Home: Arts Award Discover
The Mary Rose, Portsmouth – Things to Make and Do!Museum of Cardiff – My Museum
National Galleries Scotland – Home is Where the Art is
National Videogame Museum, Sheffield – Create Your Own Pixel Art Character
Going the Extra Mile
Colchester and Ipswich Museums – Museum From Home activity packsDacorum Heritage – Stockpiling Stories
National Science and Media Museum, Bradford – Distributing Printed Learning Resources to families in BD5
Seven Stories, The National Centre for Children’s Books, Newcastle – Something to smile about – supporting families in East Newcastle
The Whitworth, Manchester – Still Parents
Best International Digital Activity
Andy Warhol Museum, USA – Warhol Making It VideosGlazer Children’s Museum, USA – GCM@Home
The Glucksman, Republic of Ireland – Creativity At Home
The Museum of Childhood Ireland Project – Project 2020 Together, Le Chéile
National Gallery Singapore – #SmallBigDreamersatHome
Rijksmuseum, Netherlands – Key Challenge
Comments