Perth Museum to open following £27m development

Perth Museum opens its doors on 30 March following a £27m development project.

The museum, which has been designed by architect Mecanoo, is housed in an Edwardian building that has previously hosted everything from markets and concerts to political conferences and wrestling matches.

As well as permanent displays, the museum will feature a cafe, shop, learning and event spaces, and temporary exhibition galleries.

One of the key objects in the museum will be the Stone of Destiny, also known as the Stone of Scone, one of Scotland's and the UK’s most significant historical objects.

Returning to Perthshire for the first time in over 700 years, the stone will be the centrepiece of the new museum and will be free for all to view.

Alongside the stone, the museum will display Perth & Kinross’s Recognised Collections of National Significance as well as loans and exhibitions from the UK and abroad.

The opening exhibition is Unicorn, the first major UK exhibition to explore the mythical beast and emblem of Scotland, from its ancient origins to its enduring relevance in popular culture today.

Perth Museum is operated by Culture Perth and Kinross on behalf of Perth and Kinross Council. Its development has been supported by £10m from the UK Government as part of the Tay Cities Region Deal – a £700m regional investment programme jointly funded by the UK and Scottish governments and regional partners.

Culture Perth and Kinross is a charitable trust responsible for the delivery and development of the archive, library, museum and galleries, and creative learning in Perth and Kinross.

In addition to the new Perth Museum, Culture Perth and Kinross operates Perth Art Gallery, Alyth Museum, as well as libraries and archives across Perth and Kinross.