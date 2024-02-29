NPOs must support freedom of expression, says revised arts council guidance

Cultural organisations are expected to support freedom of expresson but should plan for the reputational risks this could bring, according to revised guidance published this week by Arts Council England.

The latest update to the arts council’s Relationship Framework for National Portfolio Organisations (NPOs) clarifies that the arts council “will not remove or refuse funding to an organisation or an individual purely because they make work that is political”.

The rewrite comes after controversy over a previous update to the guidance, published in January, which outlined reputational risks that could potentially breach an NPO’s funding agreement, including “activity that might be considered to be overtly political or activist”.

This wording was widely criticised, with many cultural workers warning that the wording could curtail artistic and intellectual freedom, and inhibit NPOs from producing or hosting work deemed political or controversial.

The arts council later apologised for a lack of clarity in the update, which it said had been misinterpreted.

The revised guidance makes clear that the arts council expects “all organisations we invest in to support freedom of expression”.

It continues: “This framework is intended to support artistic freedom, by helping organisations identify, plan for, and respond to risks; avoid self-censorship; and tackle difficult subjects with clarity and confidence.”

The guidance acknowledges that the context in which cultural organisations are now operating is “polarised and fast-paced”.

“Artists and cultural organisations are invariably at the forefront of conversations around change and challenge in society, and it is the case that some of the organisations we fund will make work that engages with contested issues,” says the document.

“It is also the case that responses to such work can be rapid and intense. Those responses – from both social and mainstream media – can be overwhelming for the leaders of cultural organisations, their staff, and the artists with whom they work. They can also create significant reputational risk for the organisations themselves.”

The guidance advises NPOs engaging in controversial or contested work to put plans in place to mitigate reputational risk and support their staff.

It adds: “Identifying reputational risks is not about shying away from producing challenging work or avoiding difficult subjects. It should not deter an organisation from continuing with intentional, valuable activity. Rather, it should lead you to plan for how your organisation will respond in the event of negative reactions.”

The guidance also advises NPOs to have clear policies in place that distinguish between the personal views of staff and those speaking on behalf of the organisation.

It states: “Because of the nature of social media and online interaction, that risk can sometimes be generated by the actions of individual staff members or others who have an association in the public’s mind with your organisation, as well as by the organisation itself.

“Negative responses can be high-profile and can include protests, social media campaigns, damaging press, and potentially, legal ramifications. Outcomes could involve the cancellation of work, loss of income, loss of partnerships and employment opportunities, and mental health impacts on your staff, and others associated with your organisation.”

The guidance continues: “Individuals have the right to express their personal views, within the bounds of the law, and organisations should not attempt to constrain those rights. It is, however, good practice for organisations to maintain a clear and up-to-date social media policy that makes explicit the distinction between individuals speaking in a personal capacity, and on behalf of your organisation.”