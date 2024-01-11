Nine Scottish museums to share nearly £422,000 in development funding

Museums Galleries Scotland has awarded £421,857 to nine museums in the latest round of grants from the Museum Development Fund.

The scheme supports Accredited museums in Scotland to respond to different challenges and needs in their local community, increase financial resilience, strengthen connections with their local area, and attract national and international visitors.

The grants will fund a variety of projects, including an anniversary exhibition at Paxton House, digitising natural history collections in Inverclyde and a project at North Lankashire’s Museums & Collections to connect with local communities impacted by the legacies of slavery and empire.

Lucy Casot, the CEO of Museums Galleries Scotland, said: “These projects represent the work the sector is undertaking in remaining responsive to the needs of their community, better representing stories from people in Scotland and across the world, and contributing to a sustainable tourist experience.”

Clare Weir, collections and visual arts manager at North Lanarkshire Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this funding from Museum Galleries Scotland. While our museums and collections celebrate the area’s proud industrial past, there is a pressing need to reinterpret and develop our collections with a focus on these more difficult and challenging histories.

"We are excited to be working with the University of Glasgow and people with lived experiences in our communities to establish these new narratives, and ultimately develop new ways of working in the long term to embed anti-racist practice in our work.”