Alfredo Cramerotti to step down as director of Mostyn

Alfredo Cramerotti will step down as director of Mostyn, the centre for contemporary arts in Llandudno, after 12 years with the organisation.

The Italian-born curator and cultural entrepreneur will take up a new position as director of Media Majlis, the museum of art, communication and technology at Northwestern University in Qatar, in 2024.

He will continue to provide curatorial support to Mostyn for its forthcoming exhibitions by Paul Maheke and Noémie Goudal in spring and summer next year.

Based in the centre of Llandudno, a seaside resort and town in Conwy County Borough, North West Wales, Mostyn provides a free seasonal programme of exhibitions and events. Since joining the gallery in 2011, Cramerotti has led it on its mission to host a programme of contemporary art exhibitions “on a par with those in major global art centres”.

These include shows of works by David Nash, Anselm Kiefer, Ryan Gander and the current solo presentation by Rosemarie Castoro.

“It’s with a mix of heavy heart and excitement that I took the decision to leave Mostyn as a new opportunity arose in Doha, where I will be leading an institution at the crossroad between art, media and advanced technologies,” Cramerotti said.

“Mostyn has been my home and passion for more than a decade. I have no doubt that a new leadership team will build on the recent successes of the institution and provide further fuel to reach new heights.”

Recruitment of a new director will commence in April and it is hoped the position will be filled by the end of the year, with Mostyne’s head of marketing and development Clare Harding acting as interim director until then.

“We are all indebted to [Cramerotti] for his vision in taking and keeping Mostyn at the cutting edge of the visual art world,” Jeremy Salisbury, the chair of Mostyn’s council, said.

“[2024] will begin with significant refurbishment works to the gallery in preparation for Mostyn becoming part of the National Gallery of Contemporary Art Wales network. Mostyn is also the Welsh partner for ‘The Triumph of Art’, the National Gallery London’s bicentenary commission with artist Jeremy Deller.

“We will now put in place the necessary foundations for these plans, and find a new director to take Mostyn forward and shape our creative direction.”

Birmingham moves

Meanwhile Birmingham Museums Trust has made two appointments to its senior team. Rowena Dean is the new director of development at the trust, while Kingston Myles has become the director of enterprise and innovation. Dean was the director of development at National Museums Liverpool, while Myles was the head of commercial development at English Heritage.