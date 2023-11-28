Association for Art History launches wellbeing survey for art curators

The Association for Art History (AAH) has launched a wellbeing survey for art curators to build on the findings of the Museums Association’s (MA) Workforce Wellbeing research last year.

The AAH’s curatorial committee is seeking to understand better whether art curators believe that workplace wellbeing is a topic of concern and whether there are wellbeing factors specific to working with art that they feel need to be acknowledged more widely within the sector.

The short survey asks art curators about their experience of workplace wellbeing issues, the wellbeing implications of their roles, actions they have taken to help ensure and sustain wellbeing, as well as their thoughts in relation to best practice.

The survey closes on 11 December and its results will be published in summary form and will frame the association’s further steps.

AAH chief executive, Gregory Perry, said: “At the Association for Art History we want to explore the issue of the workplace wellbeing of art curators in the UK as part of our broader initiative to support and advocate for curators.

“Working as a curator can be immensely rewarding but we recognise that it may also come with unacknowledged challenges. Building on the survey conducted by the Museums Association, we are inviting art curators in the UK to let us know about their views and experiences of workplace wellbeing, whether positive or negative, through a new survey.

“Its results will frame our future steps – to make those as helpful and effective as possible we ask that art curators complete it and let us know about the workplace wellbeing issues they feel need addressing.”

Tamsin Russell, the MA’s workforce development lead, said: “The MA is committed to supporting workforce wellbeing. Our 2022 research highlighted that more than a third of respondents didn't feel cared for by their organisation. We know that the key factors affecting wellbeing related to excessive work demands, poor pay, and a lack of recognition and being valued.

“I am really encouraged by the AAH’s commitment to extend this research further and gain a greater understanding of the experiences and factors specifically from a curator's perspective, and I would encourage all those within curatorial roles to complete the survey, so we can work together to address the wellbeing challenges in the sector.”

The deadline for completing the survey is 11 December.