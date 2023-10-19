Museum of Domestic Design and Architecture announces closure

The Museum of Domestic Design and Architecture (MoDA) is seeking new homes for its collections following a decision by Middlesex University to close the institution.

The university announced the closure this week, saying it was no longer in a position to support the museum due to financial challenges.

The museum, which has been closed to students and visitors since the beginning of the current academic year, will cease all operations in July 2024.

The university says it is committed to securing the future of the collections and ensuring new homes are found for them.

In a statement, the university said: “Like many institutions in the higher education sector, Middlesex University faces huge financial challenges.

“As a key part of our strategy, the university is currently undergoing a wholescale Accelerated Change Programme (ACP) to ensure the university’s financial sustainability.

“Under ACP, the decision has been made not to renew the lease on its premises in Colindale when it ends on October 2026. The university is no longer in a position to support this important resource.

“Therefore, with great regret, the university is proposing to close MoDA to students and visitors from the beginning of the academic year 2023/24 and cease all its operations by July 2024.

“Middlesex University is proud of the work of MoDA and its staff. It is committed to securing the future of the collections by ensuring they are housed in appropriate home(s) so they can remain an important resource that are seen by as many people as possible.”

MoDA is hoping to identify institutions that might take the collections, as a whole or in parts.

Gareth Williams, chair of the museum's advisory board, said: "Middlesex University is enormously proud of MoDA, its collections, and the work of its staff over the years. We intend to work closely with colleagues across the sector to find suitable new homes for the collections, to ensure they can continue to be used and enjoyed by others in the future."

Interested parties are requested to get in touch by emailing moda@mdx.ac.uk or by completing an expression of interest form on the museum’s website.