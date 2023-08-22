Scotland offers £1m in climate and capital funds

The Scottish government is providing more than £1m in new funding accessible to museums and galleries.

The £550,000 Scottish Climate Engagement Fund aims to build understanding of the climate emergency among communities.

The fund is open to “trusted messengers” with existing audiences – including cultural organisations such as museums. Others eligible to apply include local community groups, minority ethnic groups, and educational institutions.

The initiative is intended to deepen people’s understanding of the climate emergency and help mobilise climate action on the ground.

Bidders can apply for grants of between £50,000 and £100,000 for the 2023-24 financial year. The funding can be used to fund activities such as public events, climate festivals and skills workshops. It will not support specific climate actions such as installing solar panels.

Applications will be assessed against the criteria of reaching new audiences and being tailored to engage people on climate change.

“We are interested in both local and national climate change engagement projects,” the fund’s guidance says. “And we encourage bids from new-to-climate organisations as well as those well experienced with climate engagement or with projects already in train.”

Bids that involve match-funding using other sources are welcomed. Applications must be received by 1 September.

Maintenance and repairs grant

The Scottish government is also providing an additional £500,000 via Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS) to fund repair and maintenance work.

Museums can apply for grants of between £5,000 and £60,000 from MGS’ Capital Resilience Fund 2023.

The fund will support capital costs that “directly increase the resilience of museums”, such as by improving energy efficiency or reducing running costs.

Works that directly reduce carbon emissions or have a positive environmental impact will be prioritised. Projects can run for up to two years.

The deadline for applying for the fund is 21 November.

Scotland’s culture minister Christina McKelvie said: “As well as encouraging the sector to be more sustainable, the aims of the fund align with our national priorities and will contribute to Scotland’s target of net zero emissions by 2045.”

MGS chief executive Lucy Casot said: “Focusing on lowering running costs and increasing energy efficiency will safeguard these spaces for years to come and better support our ambitions to become sustainable organisations that aspire to reach net zero.”