New senior appointments at Compton Verney

Compton Verney art gallery in Warwickshire has announced two new senior appointments.

The institution has appointment David Guilding as chief operating officer and Louise Sinclair as head of marketing and admissions.

Guilding and Sinclair take up their new roles on 11 September.

They join the organisation as it continues to build on its post pandemic recovery, with growing visitor numbers and a succession of well-attended exhibitions, including its recent show Making Mischief: Folk Costume in Britain.

Guilding led Warwick District Council’s arts and heritage services for more than a decade, making an impact on the strategic development of the region's creative sector and supporting a range of arts organisations.

Guilding said: “I’m delighted to join the Compton Verney team at this point in their journey because I have experienced first-hand just how brilliantly they conserve this unique estate for future generations while telling the stories of their incredible collections in accessible, contemporary ways. We share an ambition to create exceptional visitor experiences with innovation and collaboration at their heart.”

Sinclair brings more than 10 years of experience of arts marketing, having begun her career at Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre, before moving on to marketing roles with Scottish Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company and Coventry City of Culture 2021. Most recently, she was the head of marketing and communications at Cheltenham Festivals.

Sinclair said: “Having made Warwickshire my home over seven years ago, I’ve long admired the exciting and varied work Compton Verney do and am thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of that. I look forward to working with the excellent team on telling the stories of art, nature and creativity and bringing Compton Verney to an even wider audience.”

Compton Verney is a Grade I-listed Georgian mansion set in 120 acres of Grade II-listed Lancelot 'Capability' Brown parkland in Warwickshire. Current exhibitions include Quentin Blake: Birds, Beasts and Explorers and Birds of America, both on until 1 October.