Museums and archives report extremist hate mail

Museums have been urged to be vigilant after several institutions received similar extremist hate mail in the post.

The material has consisted of a package of around 20 sheets of antisemitic neo-Nazi propaganda, the content of which is described as extreme and distressing.

At least six museums and archives have been sent such communications over the past year. The targeted institutions span the breadth of UK, from south-west England to northern Scotland.

Several organisations have reported the material to the police.

If contacting the police about a similar incident, institutions are advised to use the 101 number rather than 999. It is also advisable to keep the offensive materials as a forensic exhibit, as this may enable police to identify the sender, as well as better understand and mitigate any threat.

If the material is antisemitic it can also be reported via the Community Security Trust. Islamophobic and anti-Muslim hate incidents and crimes are recorded by Tell MAMA.

Tamsin Russell, the Museums Association's (MA) workforce development lead, urged any museums receiving similar communications to prioritise staff wellbeing.

"Wellbeing is affected by a range of factors. These incidents contribute more significantly to our sense of self, belonging and identity, they affect our physical comfort and psychological safety, and this will be more pronounced and felt by those from diverse backgrounds," Russell said.

"Organisations should take steps to prioritise wellbeing through words and actions. If you need any help in this area, please contact us at the MA."

Further resources for staff can be found on the MA's Wellbeing Hub, while guidance on dealing with harassment is available on our Cyberbullying page.

If your organisation has received similar material, please let Museums Journal know at geraldine@museumsassociation.org so that we can track this issue.

For advice on staff wellbeing issues contact tamsin@museumsassociation.org.