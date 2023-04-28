Royal Academy of Arts and Claridge’s partner to create a new prize for young artists

The Royal Academy of Arts (RA) and Claridge’s Hotel launched the Claridge’s Royal Academy Prize – a new award for budding artists.

The prize will be awarded annually to a graduating student at the RA, who will receive £30,000, a production fund and a solo exhibition at Claridge’s ArtSpace, a new gallery designed by John Pawson and adjacent to the hotel.

The winner will be selected by a panel of judges during the RA School Show in June 2023 and announced at an event at Claridge’s ArtSpace the following year. In its inaugural year, the prize will be presented by Marina Abramović to coincide with her major exhibition at the RA this autumn.

Since the foundation of the Royal Academy in 1769, the RA schools have been a key part of the private art institution. Each year, the RA schools offer 17 artists an opportunity to participate in a three-year postgraduate programme for free.

Eliza Bonham Carter, the curator and director of Royal Academy Schools, said: “The partnership with Claridge’s does two vitally important things. It sponsors the Royal Academy Schools directly, meaning we can remain free for students to attend. Selecting the artists based upon merit rather than economic background.

“Second, via this generous prize it ensures that the recipient receives financial security and a platform for their work as they graduate. During a time of economic uncertainty this is an essential vote of confidence in the importance of our creative future.”

Paul Jackson, the general manager of Claridge’s, said: “Claridge’s has long been at the heart of the thriving London art community. We have seen lobby installations by Anthony Gormley and Damien Hirst during Frieze, the appointment of our very own artist in residence David Downton over 10 years ago, and, of course, the unveiling of Claridge’s ArtSpace gallery in 2021 which truly cemented the hotel’s commitment to art.”