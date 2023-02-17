Manchester Museum reopens after £15m redevelopment

Manchester Museum reopens this weekend following a £15m redevelopment that includes revamped galleries, a large temporary exhibition space and a new entrance.

The institution, one of the UK’s largest university museums, holds about 4.5 million objects. Its original neo-gothic building was designed by architect Alfred Waterhouse, who also designed London’s Natural History Museum.

Esme Ward, the director of Manchester Museum, said: “We have extended the building, making room for more joy and learning and evolving into the museum that Manchester needs. Beautiful new galleries and exhibitions will showcase the best of the museum’s historic collections, as well as addressing the urgencies of the present day and highlighting the complexities of our world.

“We have also listened to advocates with lived experience, and inclusive new spaces and features are incorporated throughout.”

The museum’s opening temporary exhibition is Golden Mummies of Egypt, which explores beliefs about the afterlife during the relatively little-known Graeco-Roman period of Egyptian history. The show runs until the end of the year and has been touring the US and China.

The new permanent galleries include South Asia Gallery (see below), a partnership with the British Museum; a Lee Kai Hung Chinese Culture Gallery; the Belonging Gallery; and a Dinosaur display.

The Belonging Gallery has been curated by Alexandra P. Alberda, the first curator of Indigenous perspectives at Manchester Museum. She was appointed to take forward the Indigenising Manchester Museum programme, which is funded by the John Ellerman Foundation and sets Indigenous perspectives at the heart of the organisation.

Alberda is also undertaking provenance research with “source and diaspora communities” as part of the museum’s proactive approach to repatriation.

Manchester Museum has been developing a new approach to restitution, and has a policy of unconditional repatriation of objects that are sacred to communities of origin. The organisation, which follows the advice of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, returned 43 objects to various indigenous communities in Australia in 2019.

The redevelopment of Manchester Museum has been supported by Arts Council England, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the University of Manchester, and many philanthropic supporters. The architect for the scheme was Purcell.