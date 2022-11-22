Art Fund increases Museum of the Year prize money

Applications are now open for the Art Fund’s Museum of the Year prize 2023.

Museums, galleries and heritage sites have until 19 January 2023 to apply for the £120,000 prize, increased from £100,000. The increase in prize money marks the occasion of the Art Fund’s 120th year of supporting museums.

The runners up will still receive £15,000 each, not increased from its usual amount.

Museum of the Year winners of the last five years 2022 – Horniman Museum and Gardens, London 2021 – Firstsite, Colchester 2020 – Aberdeen Art Gallery; Gairloch Museum; Science Museum; South London Gallery; and Towner Eastbourne. 2019 – St Fagans National Museum of History, Cardiff 2018 – Tate St Ives

Art Fund is seeking applications from any UK museum, gallery or historic house, whatever its scale, whose achievements tell inspiring stories and demonstrate positive impact to a rapidly changing world.

Now in it’s 10th year, the Museum of the Year judges have also been announced as artist Larry Achiampong; historian and broadcaster Mary Beard; owner of Hustle Crew and Art Fund trustee Abadesi Osunsade; director of National Museums Liverpool Laura Pye; and Art Fund director and chair of judges Jenny Waldman.

“Museums are facing huge challenges right now. Yet they continue to adapt to a rapidly changing world with creativity and resilience,” Waldman said. “Through the prize we want to celebrate the exceptional lengths museums go to in order to be welcoming and inspiring spaces for everyone.”

A shortlist of five museums will be announced in late May and the winner will be revealed in July.