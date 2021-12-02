Northern Ireland art group wins Turner Prize

A group of 11 artists who create collaborative actions in response to social and political issues affecting Northern Ireland has won this year’s Turner Prize.

The Array Collective, which received £25,000, was presented with the award at a ceremony in Coventry, home to the UK City of Culture 2021. This year’s Turner Prize exhibition is being held at Coventry’s Herbert Art Gallery & Museum (until 12 January).

A further £10,000 was awarded to each of the other nominees, which consisted entirely of artist collectives and artist-run projects. The others on the shortlist were Black Obsidian Sound System, Cooking Sections, Gentle/Radical and Project Art Works.

The jury awarded the prize to Array Collective for their “hopeful and dynamic artwork, which addresses urgent social and political issues affecting Northern Ireland with humour, seriousness and beauty”. They were impressed with how the group was able to translate its activism and values into the gallery environment.

The jury commended all five nominees for their socially engaged artworks, and how they work closely and creatively with communities across the UK.

The members of the Turner Prize 2021 jury were Aaron Cezar, director, Delfina Foundation; Kim McAleese, programme director, Grand Union; Russell Tovey, actor; and Zoé Whitley, director, Chisenhale Gallery. The jury is chaired by Alex Farquharson, the director of Tate Britain.

The Turner Prize, which is run by Tate, was established to promote public debate around new developments in contemporary British art.