Frustration in Northern Ireland and Wales over lack of detail on reopening

Stakeholders in Northern Ireland and Wales have expressed frustration over the lack of information on reopening plans for the two nations.

The Welsh Government eased lockdown restrictions over the weekend, allowing some outdoor historic places and gardens to reopen, as well as libraries and archive services. More outdoor attractions will be able to open on 22 April if the data allows.

But unlike in England and Scotland, the government has not yet given firm dates for when indoor museums in Wales can reopen, leaving institutions unable to plan ahead.

Museum professionals have expressed frustration at the lack of clarity in the roadmap, saying they need time to plan rather than having to prepare for reopening at short notice. There are also concerns about the impact that the lack of certainty is having on the wellbeing of furloughed staff.

First minister Mark Drakeford said last week: “The pandemic is not over – spring and summer give us hope of more freedom, as rates of infection fall and more people are vaccinated. But we need to be careful – we can’t rush the process of relaxing restrictions and risk a resurgence of the virus.”

There are similar concerns in Northern Ireland, where the executive has said it will be led by “data, not dates” in its five-step plan to end the lockdown.

Business leaders in the nation have urged ministers to provide “indicative dates” for reopening, saying the lack of specific timings has left them unable to plan for the future.

The executive plans to relax its stay-at-home message from 12 April, subject to review.