Government advice causes confusion as museums take matters into their own hands



But the prime minister stopped short of decreeing the closure of public spaces, a decision that has led to widespread confusion in the service, culture and leisure industries. The Museums Association (MA) released a statement today calling for greater clarity from the government.





In a press announcement made late afternoon on 17 March, the chancellor Rishi Sunak said he would make £330bn available for businesses to stay afloat during the crisis, and extended the business rates holiday announced in the Budget last week to all businesses in "retail, hospitality and leisure sectors" irrespective of rateable value.







Closures











“Right now the critical, urgent thing museums can do to support the public good - in light of government guidelines for us all to do social distancing, slow spread - is close their doors,” tweeted Luanne Meehitya, curator of science, zoology and pathology at University College London (UCL).

Closures so far include the Wellcome Collection in London, which was one of the first museums to announce it would shut last Friday. Since then, institutions including the South London Gallery, Oxford’s university museums, the People’s History Museum in Manchester and the Mary Rose Museum in Portsmouth have announced they will close (see longer list below).







Many more are expected to follow suit in the next few days.





The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has called on the Department for Digtal, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and other cultural institutions to ensure all staff are fully paid during the crisis, regardless of their employment status.







PCS said in a statement: “We are contacting all employers with our demands in relation to paying contract zero-hours staff in all our sites as well as a letter to DCMS to demand the same and additional funding for the sector to ensure it can be afforded.

Museums and galleries are also shuttered across Europe and north America. But in a more hopeful sign, more than 180 museums in China reopened this week after a month-long closure as new coronavirus infections in the country fall.







The Chinese institutions are taking stringent precautionary measures to control the epidemic, including asking visitors to make online appointments, limiting visitor numbers, staggering visiting times, and monitoring people’s temperatures on entry.





Museums Journal is monitoring the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as it develops. Contact geraldine@museumsassociation.org in confidence to tell us how the crisis is affecting you or your organisation







Museum and gallery closures in the UK:



Institute of Contemporary Arts, London

UCL Museums, London



Wellcome Collection, London



Tate Modern and Tate Britain, London

Southbank Centre's Hayward Gallery, London



Jewish Museum London

South London Gallery





