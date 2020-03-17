Growing number of UK museums close as coronavirus emergency intensifies
Geraldine Kendall Adams, 17.03.2020
Government advice causes confusion as museums take matters into their own hands
Museums and galleries across the UK are shutting their doors after the central government announced stringent new measures aimed at tackling the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
On 16 March, prime minister Boris Johnson introduced restrictions aimed at encouraging social distancing, warning the public to avoid non-essential contact with others and to work from home where possible. The government is advising all people over 70 and those under 70 with underlying health conditions to rigorously follow its social distancing advice in full.
There are growing fears that the unprecedented shutdown will be a fatal blow to many museums, particularly independent institutions that rely on visitor income and do not receive government funding. The MA is calling on the government to call off the Festival of Britain in 2022 and redirect the £120m earmarked for the event to bail out museums in financial distress.
“Where institutions are closed, only staff required to deal with essential or emergency work should be required to work in order to comply with the government's request that only essential social contact and travel takes place.”
Natural History Museum, London
The National Gallery, London
National Portrait Gallery, London
National Videogame Museum, Sheffield
National Museums Liverpool
Millyard Museum, Manchester
Reading Museum
Torre Abbey Museum, Torquay
Derwent Pencil Museum, Keswick
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Council of the Western Isles) museums
On 16 March, prime minister Boris Johnson introduced restrictions aimed at encouraging social distancing, warning the public to avoid non-essential contact with others and to work from home where possible. The government is advising all people over 70 and those under 70 with underlying health conditions to rigorously follow its social distancing advice in full.
But the prime minister stopped short of decreeing the closure of public spaces, a decision that has led to widespread confusion in the service, culture and leisure industries. The Museums Association (MA) released a statement today calling for greater clarity from the government.
In a press announcement made late afternoon on 17 March, the chancellor Rishi Sunak said he would make £330bn available for businesses to stay afloat during the crisis, and extended the business rates holiday announced in the Budget last week to all businesses in "retail, hospitality and leisure sectors" irrespective of rateable value.
Closures
Some culture professionals are calling on institutions that remain open to take matters into their own hands and close immediately to protect public health.
“Right now the critical, urgent thing museums can do to support the public good - in light of government guidelines for us all to do social distancing, slow spread - is close their doors,” tweeted Luanne Meehitya, curator of science, zoology and pathology at University College London (UCL).
Closures so far include the Wellcome Collection in London, which was one of the first museums to announce it would shut last Friday. Since then, institutions including the South London Gallery, Oxford’s university museums, the People’s History Museum in Manchester and the Mary Rose Museum in Portsmouth have announced they will close (see longer list below).
Many more are expected to follow suit in the next few days.
Cultural organisations have warned that because the shutdown is not officially enforced, closures and cancellation of events and exhibitions will not be covered by production insurance. The Association of British Insurance subsequently released a statement warning that few firms will have purchased cover that compensates for their business being closed by government order.
There are growing fears that the unprecedented shutdown will be a fatal blow to many museums, particularly independent institutions that rely on visitor income and do not receive government funding. The MA is calling on the government to call off the Festival of Britain in 2022 and redirect the £120m earmarked for the event to bail out museums in financial distress.
The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has called on the Department for Digtal, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and other cultural institutions to ensure all staff are fully paid during the crisis, regardless of their employment status.
PCS said in a statement: “We are contacting all employers with our demands in relation to paying contract zero-hours staff in all our sites as well as a letter to DCMS to demand the same and additional funding for the sector to ensure it can be afforded.
“Where institutions are closed, only staff required to deal with essential or emergency work should be required to work in order to comply with the government's request that only essential social contact and travel takes place.”
Museums and galleries are also shuttered across Europe and north America. But in a more hopeful sign, more than 180 museums in China reopened this week after a month-long closure as new coronavirus infections in the country fall.
The Chinese institutions are taking stringent precautionary measures to control the epidemic, including asking visitors to make online appointments, limiting visitor numbers, staggering visiting times, and monitoring people’s temperatures on entry.
Museums Journal is monitoring the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as it develops. Contact geraldine@museumsassociation.org in confidence to tell us how the crisis is affecting you or your organisation
Museum and gallery closures in the UK:
Natural History Museum, London
The National Gallery, London
National Portrait Gallery, London
Institute of Contemporary Arts, London
UCL Museums, LondonRoyal Academy, London
Wellcome Collection, London
Tate Modern and Tate Britain, London
Southbank Centre's Hayward Gallery, London
Jewish Museum London
South London GalleryUniversity of Oxford Museums
National Videogame Museum, Sheffield
National Museums Liverpool
Millyard Museum, Manchester
Reading Museum
Torre Abbey Museum, Torquay
Derwent Pencil Museum, Keswick
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Council of the Western Isles) museums
Comments