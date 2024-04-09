Members Together: Wales – Aelodau Ynghyd: Cymru

Join our free event – exclusively for our members

Members Together: Wales offers a brilliant opportunity to familiarise yourself with what is happening at the MA, from our work on climate justice, decolonisation, wellbeing and anti-racism to the funding opportunities we offer. Find out how to put our guidance into practice in your museum and to hear how to make the most of your membership benefits. It also offers the chance to hear updates from, and network with, your colleagues in Wales.

Getting our members together for interactive, lively discussions, key information and feedback, is core to our membership offer and one of the many ways we highlight and celebrate our diverse membership. It ensures your voice is heard, and that the MA reflects your work in our policy campaigns.

Join us at Glynn Vivian Art Gallery, Swansea for an event that is open to all individual members, commercial members and anyone who works for an organisation that is an institutional member.

A full programme will be available in due course.

Please note that this is an in-person only event. We are planning a new programme of free online-only events for our members and will announce details shortly.

Ymunwch â’n digwyddiad di-dâl – ar gyfer ein haelodau yn unig

Mae Aelodau Ynghyd: Cymru yn gyfle gwych i weld beth sy’n digwydd yng Nghymdeithas yr Amgueddfeydd (MA), o’n gwaith ar gyfiawnder hinsawdd, dad-drefedigaethu, llesiant a gwrth-hiliaeth i’r cyfleoedd a gynigiwn i ymgeisio am gyllid. Cewch wybod sut i roi ein canllawiau ar waith yn eich amgueddfa chi a chlywed sut i fanteisio i’r eithaf ar eich aelodaeth. Mae hefyd yn gyfle i glywed y newyddion diweddaraf gan eich cydweithwyr yng Nghymru, ac i rwydweithio gyda nhw.

Mae dod â’n haelodau at ei gilydd ar gyfer trafodaethau rhyngweithiol, bywiog, gwybodaeth allweddol ac adborth, yn rhan ganolog o’n gwaith ac yn ddim ond un o’r ffyrdd rydym yn amlygu ac yn dathlu ein haelodaeth amrywiol. Mae’n sicrhau bod eich llais yn cael ei glywed, a bod y Gymdeithas yn adlewyrchu’ch gwaith chi yn ein hymgyrchoedd polisi.

Ymunwch â ni yn Oriel Gelf Glynn Vivian, Abertawe, neu ar-lein ar gyfer y digwyddiad hybrid hwn sy’n agored i’n holl aelodau unigol a masnachol ac unrhyw un sy’n gweithio i gorff sy’n aelod sefydliadol.

Bydd rhaglen lawn ar gael maes o law.

Important booking information

Please sign in and check the email address on your profile before booking. Your joining instructions will be sent to the email address on your profile.

If you create a new record with a different email address your membership will not be recognised and you will not be able to book onto this event. You can check and change your email address before booking.

Gwybodaeth bwysig am gadw lle

Dylech fewngofnodi a gwirio’r cyfeiriad ebost ar eich proffil cyn bwcio. Anfonir eich cyfarwyddiadau ymuno i’r cyfeiriad ebost ar eich proffil.

Os byddwch yn creu cofnod newydd â chyfeiriad ebost gwahanol, ni fydd y system yn gweld eich bod yn aelod ac ni fyddwch yn gallu bwcio lle yn y digwyddiad hwn. Gallwch wirio a newid eich cyfeiriad ebost cyn bwcio.