New director for Sir John Soane’s Museum

Will Gompertz, the artistic director at the Barbican in London, has been appointed director of the Sir John Soane’s Museum.

Bruce Boucher, the current head of the London museum, will retire at the end of 2023 after nearly eight years leading the organisation. Gompertz will take up his post on 1 January 2024.

Gompertz joined the Barbican in 2021 as director of arts and learning, later becoming artistic director.

Prior to the Barbican, Gompertz was the BBC’s arts editor for 11 years, during which time he reported across arts and culture. He has hosted shows on Radio 2, Radio 4, and BBC 5-Live as well as interviewed architects, artists, actors, writers, musicians and directors.

He was director of media at Tate for seven years before the BBC. His books include Think Like an Artist… and Lead a More Creative, Productive Life (2015) and See What You’re Missing: Thirty-one Ways Artists Notice the World – and How You Can Too, published by Penguin earlier this year.

James Sassoon, the chair of the trustees of Sir John Soane’s Museum, said: “Will Gompertz is one of today’s leading thinkers and communicators across the arts. Sir John Soane’s Museum is the finest monument in the world to the life, work and collections of a single creative genius, and Will is the person to build on Soane’s legacy. Under Will’s leadership, the museum will become an even finer source of learning and inspiration for today’s world. We are indebted to Bruce Boucher for his leadership of the Soane to great success through the most challenging years and know that Will Gompertz will be a worthy successor.”

Gompertz said: “I am delighted to be joining Sir John Soane’s Museum at such an exciting time, following decades of restoration across the renowned architect’s extraordinary house and collection led by its brilliant conservators, curators, and previous directors. I look forward to championing the Museum and Soane’s vision, bringing audiences to our newly-restored home and taking Soane’s vision out into the world.”