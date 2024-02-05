The Future of Museums: School Programmes

Image: Wilberforce House Museum. Museums Change Lives Awards 2023 Winner of the Decolonising Museums Award for project “Changing Perspectives in Hull”

Museums have long enjoyed a fruitful relationship with primary and secondary schools, working with the education sector to develop engaging content and vital resources for both on and off-site workshops. This event looks at the current landscape for school programmes, and explores how museums might adapt their programmes into the future.

The programme includes panel discussions, case studies and practice-led presentations on a diverse range of issues.

This event is aimed at educational and museum professionals in all four UK nations.

Please note that this event will be recorded and available exclusively to delegates for three months. After that time, it will be made available to members on the Museums Association website.

We aim to present a diverse range of speakers from across the UK and internationally at our one-day conferences. If you are interested in speaking at one of our events, or have a project you’d like to see explored, please tell us more by emailing the Events Team.

Follow this event on X: #MuseumSchoolProgrammes

Event fees

Concessionary Member – £35

Member (Essential, Full, Institutional and Commercial members) – £45

Non-member – £65

Inclusive event places

The Benevolent Fund will provide five free places to this event to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ).

These free places are part of our wider work towards creating a more inclusive sector. We will also support any accessibility requests such as provision of British Sign Language (BSL), audio description or closed captioning. The deadline to apply for an Inclusive Place is 12 noon on 15 January 2025.

