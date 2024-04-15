Show Time: Designing Great Exhibitions 2025

Image: National Museums Scotland

Good exhibition design is an art, and when it is done right it can create powerful experiences, break down barriers and empower audiences.

This one-day conference will examine how museums’ changing understanding of their role in broader society is affecting approaches to exhibition design – from sustainability and decolonisation to co-production and community engagement.

This conference is for anyone involved in creating permanent or temporary displays and exhibitions.

A full programme will be available in due course.

The day includes refreshments and a vegetarian/vegan lunch.

We aim to present a diverse range of speakers from across the UK and internationally at our one-day conferences. If you are interested in speaking at one of our events, or have a project you’d like to see explored, please tell us more by emailing the Events Team.

Follow this event on X: #ExhibitionDesign2025

Event fees

Concessionary Member – £80

Member (Essential, Full, Institutional and Commercial members) – £105

Non-member – £160

Not a member? Join today and pay a discounted price for this event as well as receiving lots of other great benefits.

Inclusive event places

The Benevolent Fund will provide 10 free places to this event to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ).

These free places are part of our wider work towards creating a more inclusive sector. We will also support any accessibility requests such as provision of British Sign Language (BSL), audio description or closed captioning. The deadline to apply for an Inclusive Place is 12 noon on 12 February 2025.

Important booking information

Please sign in and check the email address on your profile before booking. Your confirmation and joining instruction emails will go to the email address you use to log in to the website.

If you create a new record with a different email address your membership will not be recognised and you will be charged the incorrect fee. You can check and change your email address before booking.

Sponsorship

This event has the opportunity for businesses working in exhibition design to have a speaking slot and table top presence.

Click here to find out more or email Abigail.

Venue, access and sustainability information

More information about the venue, access and sustainability can be found here.