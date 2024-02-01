Shout Out: Successful Marketing, PR and Social Media Strategies

Whether you want to get more press coverage for your exhibition programme, build stronger relationships with followers on social media, or need ideas to boost your marketing strategy, this one-day conference is for you.

Through panel discussions, practical talks and case studies, delegates will hear how museums big and small can raise their profile in an ever-crowded marketplace.

A full programme will be available in due course.

Please note that this event will be recorded and available exclusively to delegates for three months. After that time, it will be made available to members on the Museums Association website.

We aim to present a diverse range of speakers from across the UK and internationally at our one-day conferences. If you are interested in speaking at one of our events, or have a project you’d like to see explored, please tell us more by emailing the Events Team.

Event fees

Concessionary Member – £35

Member (Essential, Full, Institutional and Commercial members) – £45

Non-member – £65

Inclusive event places

The Benevolent Fund will provide five free places to this event to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ).

These free places are part of our wider work towards creating a more inclusive sector. We will also support any accessibility requests such as provision of British Sign Language (BSL), audio description or closed captioning. The deadline to apply for an Inclusive Place is 12 noon on 25 September 2024.

Important booking information

