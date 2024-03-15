Conference 2024: The Joy of Museums

Michelle Charters

Director, International Slavery Museum

Michelle Charters Pete Carr

Community activist Michelle Charters is the first Black woman to lead National Museum Liverpool’s International Slavery Museum.

Michelle, a Liverpool-born community activist, will lead the museum through a £58m redevelopment project (which also includes the Maritime Museum) that aims to make the venue a global leader in understanding and exploring the impact and legacies of historic and modern slavery, and how it still influences the world today.

Michelle features on the International Slavery Museum’s Black Achievers Wall alongside figures such as Martin Luther King, Kofi Annan and Muhammad Ali, for her activism work, which dates back to 1979.

For the past 18 years Michelle has been CEO of Kuumba Imani Millennium Centre in Toxteth, Liverpool. The multi-purpose centre was the vision of the Liverpool Black Sisters, an organisation formed in the 1970s to address the many forms of discrimination experienced by the Black community in the area.

Michelle is the founding chair of the Merseyside Black History Month Group and first Black woman to be appointed a trustee of the Everyman and Playhouse Theatres in Liverpool.

Michelle has been an advocate for National Museums Liverpool since she was first introduced to the Transatlantic Slavery Gallery at the Maritime Museum in 1994. She is also a member of the Respect group, which was established in 2008, leading on from the Liverpool Slavery Remembrance Initiative Steering Group, and for the past five years she sat on National Museums Liverpool’s board as a trustee, before moving into her new role at the International Slavery Museum.

She is also the Chair of the Eric Scott Lynch Slavery Heritage Trail street plaques initiative in Liverpool.