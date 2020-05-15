An online space to support furloughed workers

In light of the impact of Covid-19, we are launching an online community for people working in or with museums who are currently on furlough or facing reduced freelancing opportunities as a result of Covid-19.





#MAMuseumFurlough is a closed Facebook group dedicated to furloughed workers, as we recognise the need for ongoing support, guidance, and community at this time of uncertainty.





Our aim is to create a space to support individuals, share opportunities for networking and professional development, and help us advocate for your needs.





Freelancers and volunteers are also eligible to join if you have lost opportunities as a result of the pandemic.





In line with the UK government’s extension of the furlough scheme, #MAMuseumFurlough will initially run until October 2020. We will then consult with participants to discuss ongoing needs and the future of the group.





The group will be managed by Tamsin Russell, workforce development officer at the Museums Association (MA), and is open to both members and non-members.





To join, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/museumfurlough . You will be asked to complete a short, confidential questionnaire on why you would like to join.





We will also be using the hashtag on Twitter to respond to any questions or conversations on furloughing in the sector outside of this group.





#MAMuseumFurlough is designed to be a safe, welcoming and inclusive digital space, so please read our digital Code of Conduct before signing up.





Please contact tamsin@museumsassociation.org if you have any questions about joining the group.





