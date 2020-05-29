We’ve adapted our professional development programme to support you through these difficult times



For most of us, the lockdown has been a time of immense professional challenge, with regular work on pause and staff on furlough.







For some, it may have brought an unexpected opportunity to take a step back and think about the future, try an online training course or develop a new skill.







The Museums Association's (MA) Associateship of the Museums Association (AMA) programme provides the ideal framework for your professional development. The programme is tailored to work at your pace towards your ambitions.





It’s a collaborative process that supports you all the way with with clear competencies, access to a mentor, participation in support groups and much more. We’ve adapted the programme with an increased level of virtual support and engagement to help you navigate this period.







The MA professional development officer, Tamsin Russell, says: “The AMA is even more relevant now than before, working in a sector with a high pace of change requires new learning and unlearning.







“The AMA competencies and development framework support that learning and professional reflection, and we have put in place more engagement opportunities from virtual support groups to virtual Q&As.







“From a personal perspective I am loving connecting with people that are usually an email address and a membership number. To see them engaged with the programme and putting their learning into practice is hugely motivating.”







The AMA is open to paid employees, volunteers, freelancers and consultants with at least 12 months' experience, either full-time or part-time.











Feedback from AMA participants





“Support for AMA candidates has stepped up to another level during the lockdown. The Zoom AMA surgeries have been invaluable and Tamsin’s weekly emails have provided much needed guidance during this uncertain period. At a time when my AMA could have stalled, the increased level of support has really driven me forward.” David Webb







"From the earliest stages of the Covid-19 outbreak the MA was prepped and ready to make adaptations for my final review. It was moved to a digital review immediately and I was taken through the new Zoom process and had a test run. Support via email remained exactly the same despite staff working from home. The Zoom interview was clear and sending PowerPoints in advance of the review meant any tech gremlins were headed off at the pass."



Lindsey Bavin







“The adaption of the programme to foster digital communication through Zoom allowed me to undertake my digital Professional Review, thus completing the AMA; which would not have otherwise been possible (through face-to-face meeting) at this time.”



Simon J Jackson





