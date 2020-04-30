Full schedule and BBC live page now online





The Museums Association is calling on museums of all kinds across the UK to get involved. It’s an open brief - the aim is to showcase the wide range of activities museums have been doing while closed, whether it’s livestreams, films, memes, blogs, pictures or simply a great story. What are the ideas, collections, activities and exhibitions that you want to tell audiences about during the lockdown?





It will be a day of sharing – the idea is to get everyone talking about museums, be they curators or members of the public – so we're encouraging you to share your stories, your work and your ideas using the #MuseumFromHome hashtag.







We’ll be amplifying your digital content on our social media platforms throughout the day and covering the highlights in Museums Journal.







As part of our Museums Change Lives campaign, we’d particularly like to tell the public about some of the amazing work that museums have been doing to support people and communities during the lockdown. Share your examples of socially engaged practice with us via Twitter Facebook or Instagram





Museum from Home: BBC schedule





10.30am: Freelance museum consultants Dan Vo and Sacha Coward will welcome viewers to Museum From Home day. Cultural historian and presenter Janina Ramirez will also join to interview Sonia Solicari, director of the Museum of the Home, about Stay Home, their new project which is asking audiences to share their personal experiences of home life in lockdown

