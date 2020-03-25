6. What support is there to maintain and secure museum sites and collections?



Every museum should have an emergency plan to secure sites and collections. This should be enacted at this time, with clear advice to staff around social distancing.



The MA has advised that : “Clearly our paramount responsibility is the health of our staff and our communities and we would advise currently that all staff should be working from home apart from those dealing with critical security, estates and collections matters with careful social distancing and lone working practices in place.”



The MA is advocating to governments and key funders for specific emergency funding that will allow museums to maintain sites and collections during the coronavirus outbreak.



For individuals

1. I am a museum employee. Will I still get paid?







You may continue to perform your duties as an employee either on site (if absolutely required for site or collections security) or from home. You may be given new duties to perform if you are not able to do your normal work remotely. If you work in a larger organisation, such as a local authority or university, you may be given new duties in a department outside of the museum.







The government has announced it will pay wages through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme if your organisation is forced to temporarily close or reduce its activities because of coronavirus.





This will be available to anyone on the PAYE scheme (permanent or fixed contract) and your employer will need to contact HMRC to apply. In order for you to qualify, your employer will have to re-assign your employment status as a furloughed worker’. When you are a ‘furloughed worker’ you cannot undertake any work for the organisation.







The scheme will pay 80 percent of retained workers’ salaries, up to £2,500 a month. Your employer can top up your salary to more than this if they choose to.





Wages under the scheme will be backdated to 1 March and the scheme will be open for at least three months. There is no limit on amount of funding and the government will pay grants to support as many jobs as necessary.





The first of the grants are hoped to be paid before the end of April so it could take a few weeks to get your money.





The 80% wage guarantee will not cover zero-hour contracts or casual workers, unless they work on the PAYE system.





The self-employed are also not covered although easier access to benefits will apply to them. This includes removing the income floor for universal credit and moving the application process to an online and telephone process.











There is further guidance on the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme here: https://www.cipd.co.uk/news-views/coronavirus/faqs