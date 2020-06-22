We are recruiting reps for the Midlands and South West England

Member representatives are a vital link between the Museums Association (MA) and our members, keeping us in touch with what is happening on the ground across the museum sector.











As a rep, you’ll receive a free place at our Annual Conference & Exhibition, and at one of our two careers one-day conferences, Don’t Stop Me Now or Moving on Up.







You’ll also get free enrolment for the first (or only) year of one of our sought-after professional development programmes, the Associateship of the MA, the Fellowship of the MA or Transformers.







You’ll have the opportunity to contribute to the MA’s policies and projects, and make connections with fellow museum professionals in your region.



Reps are encouraged to champion the MA on appropriate national and regional committees and groups, and to act as a point of contact between us and our members. We’re looking for individual MA members with a strong awareness of, and interest in, our policies at a local and national level, good communication skills, and the ability and willingness to take time out to attend meetings.





The role is unpaid, but reps may claim travel expenses agreed in advance to regional meetings and our annual reps' meeting.





“Being a rep was an honour, and also a lot of fun,” says former rep Heledd Fychan, who is head of policy and public affairs at Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales.







“It led to me becoming an MA board member, and subsequently chair of the Ethics and Nations committees. So, if you get the chance – go for it. You’ll learn a lot and also be able to influence how the MA works in your nation.”







The deadline to apply is 15 July.





