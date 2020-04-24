Call for museums to take part in BBC #MuseumFromHome event on 30 April
Alistair Brown, 21.04.2020
A whole day of content on social media, TV, and radio dedicated to the UK's museums
The Museums Association (MA) is calling for museums across the UK to participate in a BBC Arts' Culture in Quarantine event called #MuseumFromHome on 30 April. The event will be a whole day of content on social media, TV and radio focusing on the UK’s museums, and we want you and your museum, gallery or archive to be involved too.
The BBC – working in partnership with the MA, Art Fund and National Museum Directors' Council – will host and highlight social media content from museums, galleries and archives via the BBC Arts website and across other BBC programmes and accounts.
We want you to share what you’ve been working on in your museum, whether that’s livestreams, films, memes, blogs, pictures or simply a great story. What are the ideas, collections, activities and exhibitions that you want to share with audiences during the lockdown?
It doesn’t have to be hi-tech – anyone can join in. By using the hashtag #MuseumFromHome on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, you can make sure that your content will be available to the BBC to be promoted to a wide audience.
The BBC will endeavour to highlight as much of this content as possible across its platforms throughout the day, and it will also be promoted by the MA and other #MuseumFromHome partners.
There is huge public appetite for engagement with museums on social media at present, and this event will build on many of the other social media initiatives that have been so successful in recent weeks.
It will be a day of sharing – the idea is to get everyone talking about museums, be they curators or members of the public – so we're encouraging you to share your stories, your work and your ideas using #MuseumFromHome.
Comments
We're adding creative lockdown activities and resources to a new #MuseumFromHome section of our website.
www.poolemuseum.org.uk/museum-from-home/
and been using #MuseumFromHome for our social media posts to direct people to new content. We look forward to participating on 30th April.
This is absolutely vital now and in the future as part of an overall inclusive comms strategy and plan. To miss out will confirm preconceptions of museums to many as exclusive spaces when we need to be engaging with wider participation and growth throughout the lockdown, and post lockdown.
DCN has key information here and ready to support organisations in getting this right. Link here:https://www.musedcn.org.uk/?s=social+media Do get in touch via @museumDCN or info@musedcn.org.uk