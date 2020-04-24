The #MuseumfromHome hashtag was started by museum consultants Dan Vo and Sacha Coward. Image: Dan Vo @DanNouveau

Call for museums to take part in BBC #MuseumFromHome event on 30 April

Alistair Brown, 21.04.2020
A whole day of content on social media, TV, and radio dedicated to the UK's museums
The Museums Association (MA) is calling for museums across the UK to participate in a BBC Arts' Culture in Quarantine event called #MuseumFromHome on 30 April. The event will be a whole day of content on social media, TV and radio focusing on the UK’s museums, and we want you and your museum, gallery or archive to be involved too.

The BBC – working in partnership with the MA, Art Fund and National Museum Directors' Council – will host and highlight social media content from museums, galleries and archives via the BBC Arts website and across other BBC programmes and accounts.

We want you to share what you’ve been working on in your museum, whether that’s livestreams, films, memes, blogs, pictures or simply a great story. What are the ideas, collections, activities and exhibitions that you want to share with audiences during the lockdown?

It doesn’t have to be hi-tech – anyone can join in. By using the hashtag #MuseumFromHome on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, you can make sure that your content will be available to the BBC to be promoted to a wide audience.

The BBC will endeavour to highlight as much of this content as possible across its platforms throughout the day, and it will also be promoted by the MA and other #MuseumFromHome partners.

There is huge public appetite for engagement with museums on social media at present, and this event will build on many of the other social media initiatives that have been so successful in recent weeks.

It will be a day of sharing – the idea is to get everyone talking about museums, be they curators or members of the public – so we're encouraging you to share your stories, your work and your ideas using #MuseumFromHome.

Anonymous
24.04.2020, 16:42
Here at the Museum of Design in Plastics - based at Arts University Bournemouth - we are really looking forward to joining in on the 30th and sharing our online collections, exhibitions and blog posts. We have lots to offer!
Katy Ball, Portsmouth City Museum & Records Office
24.04.2020, 14:38
We will definitely be up for this, already doing a lot of social media using #MuseumsFromHome engaging people with our and their collections, look forward to it.
Penelope Lovesy, Poole Museum Service
23.04.2020, 22:59
Poole Museum would love to be involved with this!
We're adding creative lockdown activities and resources to a new #MuseumFromHome section of our website.
www.poolemuseum.org.uk/museum-from-home/
and been using #MuseumFromHome for our social media posts to direct people to new content. We look forward to participating on 30th April.
Christopher Woodland
22.04.2020, 16:17
The Scottish Maritime Museum is most defiantly interested. The Museum 'We Are Still Open' page > https://www.scottishmaritimemuseum.org/we-are-still-open-online/ which has further links to our online tours including the popular 3D Collections and unique Oral History recordings.
Becki Morris, Disability Collaborative Network C.I.C.
22.04.2020, 16:09
If museums and heritage organisations are presenting films, tweeting, and using images, particularly under the #MuseumFromHome. This is a key opportunity to reach out to all audiences who are self-isolating by showing inclusive practice in social media.

This is absolutely vital now and in the future as part of an overall inclusive comms strategy and plan. To miss out will confirm preconceptions of museums to many as exclusive spaces when we need to be engaging with wider participation and growth throughout the lockdown, and post lockdown.

DCN has key information here and ready to support organisations in getting this right. Link here:https://www.musedcn.org.uk/?s=social+media Do get in touch via @museumDCN or info@musedcn.org.uk
Elizabeth Woledge, Royal Crown Derby Museum
22.04.2020, 15:00
We will certainly participate at Royal Crown Derby Museum - asking our followers to share their Royal Crown Derby Collections From Home
