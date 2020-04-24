A whole day of content on social media, TV, and radio dedicated to the UK's museums

We want you to share what you’ve been working on in your museum, whether that’s livestreams, films, memes, blogs, pictures or simply a great story. What are the ideas, collections, activities and exhibitions that you want to share with audiences during the lockdown?









It doesn’t have to be hi-tech – anyone can join in. By using the hashtag #MuseumFromHome on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, you can make sure that your content will be available to the BBC to be promoted to a wide audience.





The BBC will endeavour to highlight as much of this content as possible across its platforms throughout the day, and it will also be promoted by the MA and other #MuseumFromHome partners.

There is huge public appetite for engagement with museums on social media at present, and this event will build on many of the other social media initiatives that have been so successful in recent weeks.







It will be a day of sharing – the idea is to get everyone talking about museums, be they curators or members of the public – so we're encouraging you to share your stories, your work and your ideas using #MuseumFromHome.



















