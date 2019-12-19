Five projects share more than £585,000 in latest round of funding

The Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund (EFCF) has reopened for grant applications following the launch of a new two-tier model.





Run by the Museums Association and funded by the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation , the EFCF supports museums to use their collections to become more relevant and sustainable organisations, connected to and valued by their communities.





The new funding approach is a response to our Empowering Collections report, which advocates for empowering, relevant and dynamic museum collections. The fund will support projects that demonstrate how collections are central to museums’ efforts to make a difference in people’s lives.





Collections innovation and engagement grants, worth up to £90k over two years, will be awarded to outstanding ideas that make a strong link between the collection, the people you want to work with, and the activities and context of your organisation.





Collections strategy and development grants, worth up to £250k for projects running for five years or under, will be awarded to museums that use collections work to support the established strategy of an organisation and deliver a long-term benefit.





Now in its 18th round, more than £585,000 has been awarded to five projects in the latest funding cycle. The projects are:





Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales: awarded £120,000 over 36 months for “The Valleys Re-told”, a project to reframe collections inspired by south-east Wales in partnership with museums and communities from the area. The project aims to challenge stereotypes around the landscape and people.





Fife Cultural Trust: awarded £114,896 over 24 months for “Flooring the World – the Fife Linoleum Industry”, a project to review an internationally significant linoleum collection by engaging and inspiring the people of Fife.





Museums Northumberland: awarded £117,523 over 30 months for “From Femmer to Firmer”, a project working with communities to collect the stories of Northumberland to support future collections work, community cohesion and placemaking.





National Justice Museum: awarded £120,000 over 36 months for “Ingenuity, Creativity and Hope”, a project to share historic objects crafted by people in prison as a creative stimulus for rehabilitative activity and response.





Sunderland Culture: awarded £114,516 over 24 months for “The People’s Pyrex: a celebration of glass to mark the 100th anniversary of Pyrex in Sunderland”. A project to unite the city’s glass collections and raise awareness of the importance of glassmaking in the city.







