Some MA resources to help your professional development



At the Museums Association (MA), we’re on hand to support you and your museum as we all try to adapt to the latest measures to tackle Covid-19.





We’re advocating hard to governments across all four nations of the UK to protect the long-term health of the museum sector . We’re also developing plans to support and inspire workers throughout this time, and keep you informed on the latest developments.





But it’s early days, and we know it will take time to adjust to the reality of remote working, social-distancing, and the uncertainty ahead.





If you’re looking for some inspiration in the first few days, it’s a good time to browse through our content from over the years.





Watch





We have tons of free videos of keynotes and panel discussions from our annual Conference that will help you think about the big questions facing museums and the purpose of our sector.

















Read













We recently published a new set of case studies to showcase the exciting work museums are doing to change lives in Northern Ireland. All our reports are free for everyone to read.





MA members can explore the Museums Journal and Museum Practice archives, featuring in-depth articles, practical advice, interviews and reviews of museums around the world.





Learn













Now is a great time to catch up on the basics or take a deeper look into museum ethics by enrolling in one of our online courses: Working with Collections or Working Ethically.





We will continue to update you on our plans to support the sector throughout the Covid-19 outbreak. Please follow us here and on Twitter @MuseumsAssoc for the latest information.