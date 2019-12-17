Could you help shape the future of the sector?

Nominations are now open for the board of the Museums Association (MA). We are looking for talented, motivated and creative people to help drive the strategic direction of the MA. There are currently two vacancies available for a three-year term.





The successful candidates will join our 14-person board beginning on 1 April 2020. Candidates must be individual members of the MA and their nomination must be supported by two other members.

Becoming a board member is a great opportunity to shape the future of the sector by helping us to develop new policy and initiatives, and lobby government and other stakeholders on behalf of museums.





Responsibilities will also involve approving annual budgets, developing the strategic framework for the MA, and ensuring good governance for the organisation.





A full description of the role and key skills required are available on the independent mi-voice election website: www.mi-nomination.com/ma2020





The closing date for nominations is 23:59 on 31 January 2020. Voting will commence in early February and the results will be announced on 5 March 2020.











