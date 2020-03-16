We will be able process any membership package purchased via our website and provide a digital confirmation of membership. However, we will be unable to send out a welcome pack or membership card at this time.

Please contact Sophie Lawson or Dan Laverick with any membership queries.



Tel: 020 7566 7880

Funded projects

We will take a flexible and supportive approach to all projects funded by the MA and we will honour our funding commitments.





Please contact Sally Colvin or Sarah Briggs with any queries about funded projects.





Tel: 020 7566 7851 or 0114 245 0001





Professional Development

Our AMA and FMA programmes will continue to run and be delivered remotely, including professional reviews. We understand your plans and activities might need to change and we will ensure our programmes are flexible to manage this.

Please contact Tamsin Russell or Jacqui Buscher if you have any queries or concerns.

Email: cpd@museumsassociation.org Tel: 020 7566 7860







Supporting the sector





At this difficult and uncertain time, the MA is committed to advocating for the interests of the museum sector with government agencies and funding bodies. We will produce advice, guidance and offer support to members and museums throughout this period.







MA director Sharon Heal said: “We are calling for an emergency fund to be created to support museums through this difficult period. The government had earmarked £120m for a ‘festival of Britain’ in 2022; we believe this should now be made available to support museums at risk of permanent closure as a result of the Coronavirus epidemic.







This is a difficult time for everyone who work in museums and our communities. The MA is supporting our members and the wider sector by discussing with government, sector funders and other bodies what form the best advice and support might take. We have surveyed our members and we know that many are already taking the correct precautionary measures to protect staff, volunteers and visitors.







“The bigger issue will be the medium and long-term impact if travel restrictions are applied and public gatherings banned. Many museums operate with tight financial margins and even a few weeks loss of income could seriously undermine their business models. We would appeal to government and funders to provide financial support and emergency funding for institutions that are effected by the epidemic; and also ask funders to operate flexibility in terms of delivery of currently funded projects.”





Please contact Alistair Brown with any queries about the MA’s policy and advocacy work.





Tel: 020 7566 7850







