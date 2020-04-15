Our new Leadership Mentoring programme will enable Museum Association members to arrange a one-to-one mentoring session with a leader in the sector.





In light of the current situation, we recognise the need for people across the sector to obtain additional support in developing their potential as leaders.





We are offering 50 spaces to senior museum professionals to help bridge the gap and connect you with a sector leader for an individual mentoring session.





Many of our mentors are Museum Association Fellows who have demonstrated clear leadership within the sector through skilled advocacy, ethical practice, and a commitment to developing the museum sector through investing in people. This places them in a unique position to support our sector at this time.





Whether you are a director, a head of department, or you lead a museum, as a mentee you will be able to test your ideas, gain insights from your mentor’s experience, and develop confidence to apply this within your context.



