This year's theme is Radical Reimagining

The American Alliance of Museums (AAM) Annual Meeting & MuseumExpo is being held online this year following the cancellation of the physical event in San Francisco due to the Covid-19 pandemic.







The conference starts on International Museums Day on 18 May and then continues on 1-4 June. The AAM event (#AAMvirtual) will feature keynote speakers, more than 30 breakout sessions, a virtual exhibit hall and online networking events to connect with museum professionals from around the world.







The theme of #AAMvirtual is Radical Reimagining, which AAM says will “ask what decisions we can make that will not only help us overcome the immediate threat, but help us to rebuild a more sustainable, inclusive, and powerful museum field”.







Speakers include Johnnetta Betsch Cole, the special counsel on strategic initiatives at the Baltimore Museum of Art, and Marina Gorbis, the executive director of the Institute for the Future. Registrants will have access to transcribed recordings of the full programme.







Visit AAM’s website for more information and to register.



