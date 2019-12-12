Discover how to have influence and impact at Moving on Up 2020

Whether you’re struggling to gain the experience necessary to step up the ladder, feel uncertain what your next step should be or want to identify where your opportunities for development lie then the Museums Association’s (MA) early career conference could be just what you need.





Moving on Up: Making an Impact with your Career takes place at the Merseyside Maritime Museum in Liverpool on 26 February, and aims to give you the confidence, contacts and ideas to think innovatively about how to progress your career and be a changemaker in the sector.





A fast-paced, interactive day, Moving on Up is an opportunity to hear from inspirational speakers, network with peers and senior museum professionals, and participate in practical workshops, discussions and speed mentoring.





There are 10 free places available at Moving on Up to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ).





Highlights from the programme include:





A participatory workshop, led by consultant and producer Hannah Hethmon, on overcoming imposter syndrome and fear of failure in order to take the next step in your career with confidence

Social media uncensored with Sam Jenkins, the project leader of the Museum Wellness Network

Influencing for change workshop with Thanh Sinden, a cultural consultant and chair of Museum Detox, exploring what being a changemaker means for you

Exercises on how to take a values-based approach to your career

Q&A Panel: Meet the Changemakers with former Transformers who are actively creating change in the sector – panellists include Mitty Ramagavigan, an education demonstrator at the Slavery Museum in Liverpool and Pip Diment, the acting head of exhibitions at Amgueddfa Cymru (National Museum Wales).

Delegates will also be able to sign up for speed mentoring with museum professionals, giving you the chance to get tailored support and advice.





Breakout sessions taking place at the event include:





CVs that stand out from the crowd with Tamsin Russell, the MA’s professional development officer

How to start as a freelancer with Marge Ainsley, a freelance cultural consultant and co-founder of the Museum Freelance Network

Fair Museum Jobs with Tom Hopkins, a curator at the Royal Air Force Museum, and co-founder of Fair Museum Jobs

The conference will be chaired by Katy Ashton, the director of the People’s History Museum in Manchester.







